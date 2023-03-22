Oxygen in early Earth’s atmosphere may have come from rocks, finds study

According to a new study, however, rock interacting with water could also be a source of early oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere.

Tracing back the origin of oxygen

Around 2.4 billion years ago, the trickle of oxygen in the atmosphere began to increase, resulting in the Great Oxidation Event. This coincided with a dramatic increase in the number of microbes, as they released oxygen during photosynthesis.

However, scientific studies have suggested that these microbes had a life ancestor before the Great Oxidation Event. This indicates that there was some oxygen present prior to the noted event.

To find out, the team conducted lab experiments to investigate the formation of oxygen in those years.

The experiment involved crushing quartz rocks and later exposing the broken pieces to water. This caused a chemical reaction to occur between the water and the freshly broken rocks.

As a result, molecular oxygen and other reactive oxygen species such as hydrogen peroxide were formed. This formation would have supplied small amounts of oxygen and triggered the evolution of early Earthly life.

Back in Earth's early years, events such as earthquakes, erosion, or glacier movement could have resulted in the crushing of rocks, resulting in this chain reaction. Scientists highlight that a similar process could also be occurring on the outer worlds, like Mars.

The study is led by geochemists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences along with the University of Hong Kong, Tianjin University, and the University of California. The results have been reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.