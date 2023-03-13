Oxygen in space could lead to new methods for detecting aliens. Here's how

NASA's SOFIA observatory detected heavy oxygen surrounding Earth

NASA's SOFIA telescope was retired in late 2022 due in large part to budget issues. The telescope was mounted aboard an adapted Boeing 747 that would fly to an altitude of up to 42,000 ft (12,800 m). This took it above 99.9 percent of the water vapor on Earth, which blocks much of the infrared light that would otherwise reach observatories on the ground.

Now though, a new study published in the journal Physical Review Research details how researchers used archival data from the telescope to detect heavy atomic oxygen in the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere, the mesosphere, and the lower thermosphere.

Heavy oxygen is a form of oxygen that features ten neutrons in its nucleus instead of the eight present in the air we typically breathe. High concentrations of heavy oxygen are found close to Earth's surface, as it is produced by photosynthetic organisms, much like normal oxygen.

"It's tracing biological activity — that's well-proven," Helmut Wiesemeyer, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany and lead author of the new study, explained in a press statement. "So far, the altitude to which this signature extends was thought to be 60 kilometers [around 37 miles] — so, barely the lower part of the mesosphere."