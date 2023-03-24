PACE: NASA to expose Earth's carbon using every color of the rainbow

"PACE is standing on the shoulders of some giants, but previous and current satellites are limited in how many colors of the rainbow they can actually see," said Jeremy Werdell, project scientist for the PACE mission at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

How will PACE measure carbon in the atmosphere, land, and oceans?

PACE will measure the entire color spectrum, allowing scientists to see minute variations in pigment that show how plants react to stimuli and determine whether or not they are utilizing the surrounding carbon.

The colors PACE will see NASA

In the past, field studies of particular locations were the primary way these color variations were observed. Additionally, weather information was used to infer stressors such as droughts, but it was challenging to cover huge areas.

"For the first time, we'll really be able to look at changes in the health of plants over the globe," said Fred Huemmrich, research associate professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a member of the PACE science and applications team.

"It will dramatically improve our understanding of how ecosystems function and how they respond to stress."

PACE's data on the ocean will be significant, too- one reason being its role in monitoring phytoplankton. These tiny creatures exist on the ocean's surface and are essential to the food chain and global carbon cycle.