A new study by researchers, including the legendary John "Jack" Horner, suggests that pachycephalosaurs, those famous living battering rams, may have had far more ostentatious features than previously thought. This could also overturn years of the assertion that their iconic domed skulls were used as a form of a biological crash helmet during male dominance displays.

The new hypothesis comes from discovering and studying a partially unearthed pachycephalosaur skull featuring a distinctively round dome shape. It was found in 2011 within the Hell Creek Formation in Montana. This area has been a well-known source of dinosaur fossils for paleontologists for many years due to its Upper Cretaceous rock layers.