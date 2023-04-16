Paladin Space pioneers tech to hoover dangerous space junk

An excess of junk has become a startling concern- on Earth and beyond its cosmic borders. Satellites blow up, filling space with debris every year, debris congesting space lanes.

The Soyuz return capsule suffered a major coolant leak in December 2022, when a fragment of space junk punctured a tiny hole while being docked at the International Space Station- itself no stranger to taking evasive action to prevent such accidents.

The problem is of such consequence that space agencies and private space firms have made it their priority to find solutions.

New low-Earth orbit satellites must prove that they can safely be disposed of in the Earth’s atmosphere within five years of decommissioning, reports Cosmos.

While 2800 or so defunct satellites need ferrying away from space, numerous tiny fragments float about, posing a larger hazard.

“The European Space Agency is currently paying 100 million euros to remove just one item of space junk. That’s the value they put on the job,” said Harrison Box, creator, and CEO of Paladin Space- a startup that aims to help clear space- to Cosmos.

“It doesn’t matter what the size is if it’s traveling 16.5 miles per hour (7.5 kilometers a second), it’s a huge danger to anyone or anything up there. Cleaning these up is not just a desirable thing. I think that’s going to become necessary; Otherwise we’re putting human lives at risk,” Box observed.