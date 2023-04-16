Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Paladin Space pioneers tech to hoover dangerous space junk

"Paladin Space's unique technology will create the world's first and most desirable solution for sustainable debris-removal. "
Amal Jos Chacko
| Apr 16, 2023 10:17 AM EST
Created: Apr 16, 2023 10:17 AM EST
science
Space junk.jpg
Space junk.

janiecbros/iStock 

An excess of junk has become a startling concern- on Earth and beyond its cosmic borders. Satellites blow up, filling space with debris every year, debris congesting space lanes. 

The Soyuz return capsule suffered a major coolant leak in December 2022, when a fragment of space junk punctured a tiny hole while being docked at the International Space Station- itself no stranger to taking evasive action to prevent such accidents.

The problem is of such consequence that space agencies and private space firms have made it their priority to find solutions. 

New low-Earth orbit satellites must prove that they can safely be disposed of in the Earth’s atmosphere within five years of decommissioning, reports Cosmos.

While 2800 or so defunct satellites need ferrying away from space, numerous tiny fragments float about, posing a larger hazard. 

“The European Space Agency is currently paying 100 million euros to remove just one item of space junk. That’s the value they put on the job,” said Harrison Box, creator, and CEO of Paladin Space- a startup that aims to help clear space- to Cosmos.

 “It doesn’t matter what the size is if it’s traveling 16.5 miles per hour (7.5 kilometers a second), it’s a huge danger to anyone or anything up there. Cleaning these up is not just a desirable thing. I think that’s going to become necessary; Otherwise we’re putting human lives at risk,” Box observed.

Paladin Space pioneers tech to hoover dangerous space junk
Paladin Space's reusable space debris remover.

Paladin Space 

Box and his team envision RED- a reusable debris removal satellite capable of capturing space junk. “Our design doesn’t pose a threat to active satellites. It can’t be misused as a weapon. We can only scoop up fragments and other items,” said Box while noting the lack of “teeth” in their innovation.

Box explained that an armored collection scoop and folding solar arrays protect the rest of the satellite. Once this “mouth” opens, momentum funnels the debris into a lightweight container.

This container, combined with a trash compacting mechanism- making use of Kevlar- is the crux of Paladin’s bespoke technology. Once filled, these disposable containers can be propelled towards the Earth, where they perish on entering the atmosphere, or be delivered to an orbital recycling foundry. 

The satellite also photographs each of these “swallowed” fragments. Box believes studies on these could reveal why satellites keep breaking up.

“We want to see if we can leverage the metal-powered thruster technology used by Neuman Space. We can see a path towards replenishing our fuel source from the metal we catch. That could be a fantastic way to ensure the mission keeps going,” concluded Box.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/07/image/jpeg/LRYNNv4WIuFgflUAnH4CJZASm7f7E6EX1RmnyaEW.jpg
A new book explores how Musk, Bezos, and China are rewriting the rules on space exploration
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/26/image/jpeg/1nxxLkFmhbro3YYyNqzVTxNcbPNdgcyfD3G3Ser7.jpg
Artemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make history
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/rfr8jRewAUtKvGtDH9GB5sXmpQTDAuDv57f6rWzj.jpg
China's 'artificial sun' sets new world record by running for 403 seconds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/28/image/jpeg/UqBEBF7JuhlVzPBpXxTlQw4xWUoZhkBTLMzqSKn9.jpg
Oracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/lTkflnaMR8Bl45huKKV54LyiaOiBtQDCYl2XwXQl.jpg
Novel device smaller than rice successfully shrinks pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2GzrrbAGp/dinosaur.jpg
Dinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction event
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/02/image/jpeg/3R98szkrEm9UOH8mEFB0ZAVMGAmSYjONUf2X2qhD.jpg
The age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
More Stories
healthExplainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s why
Brittney Grimes| 11/11/2022
scienceHow ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisis
Matthew S. Williams| 12/18/2022
scienceFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteries
Sade Agard| 9/5/2022