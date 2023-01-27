Pallas's cat: Rare species discovered on Mount Everest for the first time

“It is phenomenal to discover proof of this rare and remarkable species at the top of the world,” said Dr. Seimon. “The nearly four-week journey was extremely rewarding not just for our team but for the larger scientific community. The discovery of Pallas’s cat on Everest illuminates the rich biodiversity of this remote high-alpine ecosystem and extends the known range of this species to eastern Nepal.”

A Pallas's cat in Edinburgh Zoo. Wikimedia Commons

From a few thousand in the 1970s to over 50,000 in 2019, the number of tourists visiting Sagarmatha National Park and Mount Everest has been rising drastically. The fact that Pallas's cat was not discovered in this park until 2019 is noteworthy.

“The groundbreaking 2019 Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition continues to be extremely valuable to better understand the most iconic environment on our planet,” said Nicole Alexiev, Vice President of Science and Innovation Programs at the National Geographic Society.

“These results are a perfect illustration of why this work is important and a cornerstone of our partnership with Rolex to study and explore Earth’s critical life support systems.”

More about Pallas's cat

The Pallas's cat or manul is a small breed of cat with a large but scattered population that extends to the pastures and steppes of Central Asia. The Pallas's cat is named after the German naturalist Peter Simon Pallas, who first discovered the species and described it as "binary naming" Felis Manul.