New panoramic view of the universe showcases over 3 billion stars

A high density of stars

"One of the main reasons for the success of DECaPS2 is that we simply pointed at a region with an extraordinarily high density of stars and were careful about identifying sources that appear nearly on top of each other," said Andrew Saydjari, a graduate student at Harvard University.

"Doing so allowed us to produce the largest catalog ever from a single camera, in terms of the number of objects observed," added Saydjari, who is also a researcher at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian, and lead author of the new paper.

DECaPS's first data was released in 2017. Its second release now covers 6.5 percent of the night sky and spans a staggering 130-degrees in length.

"When combined with images from Pan-STARRS 1, DECaPS2 completes a 360-degree panoramic view of the Milky Way's disk and additionally reaches much fainter stars," said Edward Schlafly, a researcher at the AURA-managed Space Telescope Science Institute and a co-author of the paper.

"With this new survey, we can map the three-dimensional structure of the Milky Way's stars and dust in unprecedented detail."

3.32 billion objects identified

The DECaPS2 survey identified 3.32 billion objects from over 21,400 individual exposures producing more than ten terabytes of data. This allowed astronomers to delve into the galactic plane to gain a better understanding of our Milky Way.

They made use of near-infrared wavelength observations to peer past much of the light-absorbing dust and get a clearer image of all celestial bodies. An innovative data-processing approach was also put into effect which allowed them to better predict the background behind each star, ensuring that the final catalog of processed data is more accurate.