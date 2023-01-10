The biggest parasite study ever conducted revealed that they are dying

“People generally think that climate change will cause parasites to thrive, that we will see an increase in parasite outbreaks as the world warms,” said lead author Chelsea Wood, University of Washington associate professor of aquatic and fishery sciences.

“For some parasite species, that may be true, but parasites depend on hosts, and that makes them particularly vulnerable in a changing world where the fate of hosts is being reshuffled.”

As said in the release, analysis of historical fish specimens revealed an 11 percent average reduction in abundance per decade for parasites that depend on three or more host species for the duration of their lifetime, which includes more than half the parasite species found in the study's Puget Sound fish. Nine of the 10 parasite species that had entirely vanished by 1980 required three hosts or more.

A jar of fluid-preserved fish specimens from the UW Fish Collection at the Burke Museum. These fish were collected in Hood Canal in 1991. Katherine Maslenikov/UW Burke Museum

“Our results show that parasites with one or two host species stayed pretty steady, but parasites with three or more hosts crashed,” Wood said. “The degree of decline was severe. It would trigger conservation action if it occurred in the types of species that people care about, like mammals or birds.”

A new method for resurrecting information

Wood's is one of the first studies to employ a new technique for recovering details on historical parasite populations. Taxidermy, which only preserves parasites on skin, feathers, or fur, is used to preserve mammals and birds. However, specimens of fish, reptiles, and amphibians are stored in fluid, which also retains any parasites present when the animal dies.