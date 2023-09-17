Parasites turn ants into zombies that adapt to temperature

A new study has revealed the remarkable ability of a parasite that can turn ants into zombies and manipulate their behavior. The lancet liver fluke, a tiny flatworm that infects the brains of ants, can make them climb up and latch onto blades of grass, where they are more likely to be eaten by cattle or deer. This is how the parasite completes its life cycle and infects its next host.

But the parasite is not just a mindless puppeteer. It can also sense the temperature and adjust the ant’s behavior accordingly. When it gets too hot, the parasite makes the ant crawl back down to avoid dehydration and death. This way, it ensures its own survival and increases the chances of transmission.