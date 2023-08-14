Parker Solar Probe to make closest flyby of Venus this month

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will conduct its sixth close Venus flyby on Monday, August 21.

As per NASA's blog, the mission control team at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel sent a series of commands that enabled the spacecraft to perform a short and precise maneuver on August 3.

The Sun-orbiting probe used its small thrusters for only 4.5 seconds, allowing it to fine-tune its speed and direction to approach Venus.

This advanced the spacecraft's trajectory by 77 miles (124 kilometers) and increased its speed by 1.4 seconds, propelling it to swing close to the Sun's second planet.

Exciting news! Parker Solar Probe is ready for its closest trip past Venus, thanks to a course correction on Aug. 3. This will be the sixth of seven approaches using Venus’ gravity to tighten its orbit around the Sun. Learn more: https://t.co/qH1Yh4DsRh pic.twitter.com/vRVRDRItVM — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) August 10, 2023

“Parker’s velocity is about 8.7 miles per second, so in terms of changing the spacecraft’s speed and direction, this trajectory correction maneuver may seem insignificant. However, the maneuver is critical to get us the desired gravity assist at Venus, which will significantly change Parker’s speed and distance to the Sun,” said Yanping Guo, mission design and navigation manager at APL, in the NASA blog.