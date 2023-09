Upon utilizing Venus' gravity to tighten its orbit around the Sun, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has successfully passed through a powerful solar explosion near the Sun, making it the first ever spacecraft to do so.

According to a statement by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the Parker Solar Probe, also the fastest human-made object, is the first mission to ever “touch the sun.”

The spacecraft flew through a coronal mass ejection (CME) on September 5, 2022.

Watch the close encounter with a CME below.

Passing through intense shock wave

The event expelled magnetic fields and plasma at high speeds post-eruption on the Sun, sometimes even billions of tons of plasma at speeds ranging from 60 to 1,900 miles (100 to 3,000 kilometers) per second.