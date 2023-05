Parrots are socially complex animals, outperforming 6- and 7-year-old children in puzzle activities and memory skills. When kept as pets, these birds frequently lack suitable stimulation to meet their high social, cognitive, and emotional needs.

A recent study by the University of Glasgow and Northeastern University looked at this issue by using 18 pet parrots to see if video calls could help them meet their social demands.

Parrots "have high mental needs that aren't always catered to very well in companion situations," Jennifer Cunha of Northeastern University, who co-authored the study, told NPR on Saturday.

The parrots were trained to ring a bell, which would then be followed by the presentation of a tablet by the study's principal investigators, Jennifer Cunha of Northeastern University and Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas of the University of Glasgow.

The parrots would choose to use their beaks or tongues from one or two photographs of other parrots that would emerge on a phone or tablet.

To determine how much the parrots genuinely desired to spend time in video chats, researchers examined engagement and agency.