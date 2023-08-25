Penguin population threatened by melting sea-ice in Antarctica

For decades, scientists have warned against the implications of climate change, including the melting of glaciers and ice sheets impacting the ecosystem. The damage in Antarctica is irreversible; scientists claim ‘no quick fix’ to the climatic disaster.

Recently new evidence has emerged stressing emperor penguins’ failure to breed in Antarctica due to the ice loss in the 2022 spring season.

The study published on 24 August in the journal Nature described the situation as the “greatest regional negative anomaly of this low extent.”

The consequence to penguins was observed in the central and eastern Bellingshausen Sea region, west of the Antarctic Peninsula.