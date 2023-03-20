Flippin' cool: Penguins receive custom lenses in cataract surgery

"We noticed the cloudiness in their lens and moving about like they were having difficulty seeing things in front of them," Dr. Ellen Rasidi, veterinarian, Mandai Wildlife Group, said in a statement. "Together with the animal care team, we opted for this procedure to enhance their overall well-being and welfare, as well as aid in the transition to their new home in Bird Paradise when they move," Rasidi said.

Custom intraocular lenses were implanted into the eye of a King Penguin using a medical apparatus (in green). Mandai Wildlife Group

The King Penguins received custom-made intraocular lens implants developed in Germany

Animals that reach 75 percent of their lifespan are placed in a Senior Animal Care Plan, which ensures they have frequent health checks and specialized diets.

As part of the penguins' care regime, Mandai Wildlife Group engaged veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Gladys Boo from The Eye Specialist for Animals in August 2022 to check the eyes of its penguin colony. Dr. Boo diagnosed the senior penguins with cataracts.

Custom intraocular lenses were made in Germany based on measurements of each individual King Penguin’s eyes. Mandai Wildlife Group

Post diagnosis, the Eye Specialist for Animals team led by Dr. Boo, together with the assistance of the veterinary team from Mandai Wildlife Group, successfully performed cataract surgeries on penguin patients in December 2022.

The King Penguins received custom-made intraocular lens implants, which involved replacing artificial lenses on the eye, "a procedure believed to be a first in the world for penguins," the release states.