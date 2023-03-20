Flippin' cool: Penguins receive custom lenses in cataract surgery
Last week, in what is likely a world-first, three King Penguins and three Humboldt Penguins underwent successful cataract surgery at a clinic in Singapore. The penguins were transported using buckets filled with ice and in air-conditioned vans to The Eye Specialist for Animals clinic.
The surgeries removed the cloudy lenses caused by cataracts, a common age-related condition that develops in geriatric animals and hinders their vision.
"We noticed the cloudiness in their lens and moving about like they were having difficulty seeing things in front of them," Dr. Ellen Rasidi, veterinarian, Mandai Wildlife Group, said in a statement. "Together with the animal care team, we opted for this procedure to enhance their overall well-being and welfare, as well as aid in the transition to their new home in Bird Paradise when they move," Rasidi said.
The King Penguins received custom-made intraocular lens implants developed in Germany
Animals that reach 75 percent of their lifespan are placed in a Senior Animal Care Plan, which ensures they have frequent health checks and specialized diets.
As part of the penguins' care regime, Mandai Wildlife Group engaged veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Gladys Boo from The Eye Specialist for Animals in August 2022 to check the eyes of its penguin colony. Dr. Boo diagnosed the senior penguins with cataracts.
Post diagnosis, the Eye Specialist for Animals team led by Dr. Boo, together with the assistance of the veterinary team from Mandai Wildlife Group, successfully performed cataract surgeries on penguin patients in December 2022.
The King Penguins received custom-made intraocular lens implants, which involved replacing artificial lenses on the eye, "a procedure believed to be a first in the world for penguins," the release states.
"As a larger species, the King Penguins have eyes large and stable enough to hold the custom lenses in place, so we decided to pursue this world-first procedure to further improve their vision above removing the cataract," said Dr. Boo.
The penguins made a full recovery two months after the surgery
The lenses, which took two months to develop, were custom-made in Germany to fit each penguin's eye. The surgery, which in itself is a delicate procedure, was trickier for penguins as they have unique characteristics, such as a third eyelid that protects their eyes underwater.
"The third eyelid tends to close during the surgery, which can make it difficult for us to access the eye. I'm glad we were able to work through these challenges to improve the lives of these animals," said Dr. Boo.
Following the surgery, the penguins stayed in a separate den to recover. They had to remain out of the water and were administered eye drops daily.
"Since the recovery period, we have observed an increase in responsiveness and activity levels in the penguins. It is nice to see them more active, indicating their improved vision, and for the King Penguins – adapting well to the new lenses as well," said Dr. Rasidi.
"The success of these surgeries marks a milestone in veterinary medicine. The penguins made a full recovery two months after the surgery, and they are currently back with the rest of the colony in Jurong Bird Park before they move," added Dr. Rasidi.
