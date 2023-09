For decades, hydrogen spillover has been a scientific enigma, quietly captivating researchers with its potential for revolutionizing clean energy.

The phenomenon involves small metal nanoparticles that, anchored on thermally stable oxides like silica, exhibit a curious behavior. Hydrogen atoms, akin to elusive equivalents, spill over from the metal to the oxide, forming what scientists term "hydrogen spillover."

While this phenomenon was first described in 1964, its true nature and potential remained shrouded in mystery. However, a recent breakthrough at Penn State has shed light on this long-standing puzzle.

Unlocking the mystery

Bert Chandler, a professor of chemical engineering and chemistry at Penn State, led a research team that has achieved what was once considered impossible. They not only unraveled how and why hydrogen spillover occurs but also provided the first quantitative measurement of this intricate process.