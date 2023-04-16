Pentagon leaks confirm US officials knew of more Chinese spy balloons

New documents that were allegedly leaked by Massachusetts air national guard member Jack Teixeira and first reported by the Washington Post are revealing that U.S. officials knew about up to four Chinese surveillance balloons.

This is three more than the one that flew over the continental U.S. and was shot down in February. Another balloon was spotted over a US carrier strike group located in the Pacific Ocean and was never reported.

Meanwhile, the third balloon crashed into the South China Sea. In addition, more than a week after it had been shut down, authorities still had not identified several sensors and antennas of the continental U.S. balloon.

It has now been revealed that intelligence officials classify the balloon that was shot down as “Killeen-23‘’.

Teixeira, 21, was arrested on Thursday and charged under the Espionage Act as he is suspected of leaking several classified documents on a Discord chatroom.

The documents he is accused of having illegally shared include verbatim transcripts and classified documents that were photographed and shared.

According to the official documents, the other balloons were called “Bulger-21” and “Accardo-21.” It still is not clear, however, whether these balloons were the same ones that flew over the U.S. carrier group or crashed into the South China Sea.