Every year, more than 795,000 people in the US suffer a stroke.

About 87% of these are ischemic strokes, in which the blood flow to the brain is blocked.

The medical condition is a leading cause of serious long-term disability, reducing mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and older.

Scientists currently emphasize the importance of a prompt response in the treatment of stroke victims especially in the early hours after the symptoms begin. However, a new experimental treatment using nasal drops could change the outcome for stroke victims in the future.

An experimental treatment has been developed using a peptide called C3, and has found long-lasting and quick recovery times through testing on mice.