Groundbreaking study reveals how to make perovskite solar cells more practical than ever

Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) were first invented in 2009, and since then, scientists have been trying to make them mainstream solar panel technology. However, PSCs and mixed-halide perovskite crystals are very unstable, and therefore, even after so many years of their discovery, the market is still dominated by silicon-solar cells (SSCs).

Looks like the time to shift from SSCs to PSCs has finally arrived. A team of researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has come up with a unique approach that could increase both the stability and efficiency of PSCs.

Making perovskite solar cells more feasible

A person installing solar panels. Gustavo Fring/Pexels

The problem with mixed-halide perovskites is that they feature wide band gaps (the space between energy bands in a material). No electric activity happens in these gaps, and electrons can only move from one energy band to another if the band gaps are narrow.

On the other side, semiconductor material in solar cells is required to have smaller band gaps so that electrons excited by the sunlight can easily move to the conducting electrodes and generate electricity. Moreover, light from the sun can also cause the segregation of halides in mixed halide-perovskite.

This segregation further decreases the efficiency of a PSC while it is operational. According to the researchers, solar panels with cells having both perovskite and silicon (tandem solar cells) face these problems even with greater intensity.

"One of the obstacles on the way to commercializing perovskite solar cells is their operational stability, which puts them at a disadvantage compared to photovoltaic technologies already on the market. This is especially a problem with mixed-halide perovskites, which are ideal materials for tandem solar cells," the researchers explain.