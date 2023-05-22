Perovskite solar cells could power future long-distance space missions

A research team led by Lyndsey McMillon-Brown at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland was overjoyed when they saw that perovskite-containing solar cells sent to the International Space Station (ISS) performed over and above their expectations. This is the first experiment where perovskites have been tested in space.

In recent years, perovskites have made quite a splash on Earth by demonstrating higher efficiencies when it comes to converting solar energy into electricity. The material has been at the center of solar cell research and promises to make solar power more mainstream in the coming years.

However, when it comes to outer space, humanity is still an ideal power source for its missions and instruments. Solar cells made using perovskites could offer scientists that much-needed flexibility and low-cost power source that they seek but it needs to be extensively tested before being sent to Mars or even the Moon.