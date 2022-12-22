NASA's Perseverance rover drops first sample on Mars, to return it to Earth one day

The first sample comprised a chalk-size core of igneous rock called "Malay". This sample was collected on January 31, 2022, from a region in the Jezero Crater called "South Seitah".

Currently, Perseverance has 17 other samples in its belly. The rover's Sampling and Caching System took nearly an hour to retrieve the metal tube from inside the rover's belly, view it one last time using its internal CacheCam, and drop the sample three feet (89 centimeters) onto a selected patch of Martian surface, as per a release.

Ensuring that Percy did its job well

That wasn't just it.

Once the tube was dropped, the team had to position the WATSON camera located at the end of Perseverance's robotic arm to confirm that the tube hadn't accidentally rolled into the path of the rover's wheels.

The scientists also wanted to make certain that the tube didn't land in a way that it was standing on its end. However, if it ever happened, the mission has a set of commands for Perseverance to knock the tube over.

Sample Recovery Helicopters ready as stand by

Since the rover landed last year in February, it has been collecting dust and rock samples. As per the architecture of the Mars Sample Return campaign, the rover would deliver samples to a future robotic lander. Next, the lander would use a robotic arm to keep the samples in a containment capsule aboard a rocket that would blast off to Mars orbit. There, another spacecraft would capture the sample container and return it safely to Earth.