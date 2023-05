NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered fresh and exciting evidence of Mars' watery past.

The breathtaking new images show a band of large sedimentary rocks that scientists believe was formed by a powerful river system that once flowed on Mars' surface. According to NASA, this one-of-a-kind evidence could lead to the discovery of ancient microbial life that may have been preserved in these rocks.

Evidence shows the presence of a wild river

The curving bands of layered rock platforms within Jezero Crater have been dubbed "the curvilinear unit." This sedimentary rock pile stands approximately 820 feet (250 meters) tall. The mosaics primarily highlight one section of the giant pile known as "Skrinkle Haven," which could be the remnants of an ancient river’s banks.