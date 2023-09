Mars presents a challenging and unfamiliar landscape, making it extremely difficult for robotic rovers to maneuver across its surface.

That’s when a “computer pilot” comes to the rescue of the Perseverance rover.

The autonomous driving system, AutoNav, serves as a vital onboard tool, enabling the rover to easily cover greater distances, steer clear of dangers, and safely reach its science targets.

While mission engineers chart the rover's overall paths, AutoNav allows the rover to autonomously adjust its route to take a better path or to avoid obstacles encountered along the way.

NASA’s six-wheeled rover was recently able to navigate across a vast field covered with boulders and reached the eastern edge of Snowdrift Peak on June 26 — thanks to AutoNav.