Perseverance rover unearths a variety of organic molecules in Mars' Jezero Crater

Since February 2021, NASA's Perseverance rover has been traversing the remote Red Planet, with one of its primary objectives being the exploration for signs of past habitability on Mars.

The rover has been investigating the geological makeup of the Jezero crater floor utilizing specialist instruments in order to discover organic compounds—a significant indicator of potential life.

Now, as per a new study, this car-sized rover has discovered signatures of organic molecules in the rocks of Mars' Jezero Crater.

Organic compounds are molecules made up of carbon and hydrogen. They can also include additional elements like oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.