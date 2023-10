On a sunny day on Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted a mini-tornado of dust whirling on the horizon. The rover captured a video of the dust devil, which was about 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) tall and 200 feet (60 meters) wide, as it moved across the western rim of Jezero Crater.

The video, which was released by NASA on Friday, was taken on Aug. 30, 2023, the 899th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The rover used one of its navigation cameras to take 21 frames, four seconds apart and then sped up the video by 20 times to show the dust devil's motion.

Spot the dust devil 🌪@NASAPersevere captured a dust devil moving over Jezero Crater. The video is sped up 20x, and though only the lower portion of the dust devil can be seen, scientists estimate it to be about 1.2 miles (2 km) tall. https://t.co/1U8XuPe4oZ pic.twitter.com/ua4L2b1kGt — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 29, 2023

Dust devils are common on Mars, where the thin atmosphere and the temperature differences between the ground and the air create ideal conditions for them. They are much weaker and smaller than Earth's tornadoes, but they can still lift and move dust around the planet. Scientists study them to better understand the Martian weather and climate.