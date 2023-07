NASA’s Perseverance rover marked a major milestone recently when it sealed away its 20th rock sample from Martian soil.

The latest sample, drilled out of an outcropping in an ancient river bed, is from a sedimentary rock layer known as a conglomerate. These kinds of rocks form when pebbles and boulders of different types and sizes are cemented together in a softer mortar, like ancient river mud that has dried up.

“Pebbles and boulders found in a river are messengers from afar,” Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist from Caltech in Pasadena, said in a NASA statement. “And while the water that created the Martian riverbed that Perseverance is currently exploring evaporated billions of years ago, the story carried by those waters remains fresh, stored in conglomerate rock.”