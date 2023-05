Scientists have created the first-of-its-kind personalized mRNA vaccine in an effort to combat pancreatic cancer.

Patients were enrolled in clinical trials to test this personalized approach to treat a type of pancreatic cancer known as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The approach to creating a cancer vaccine

Recent studies have found elevated levels of neoantigens in PDAC. Neoantigens are proteins that generally form on the surface of cancer cells. These proteins can be targeted in developing personalized therapies, such as vaccines, to improve immune function in PDAC patients. The vaccines would increase T cell activity, a type of white blood cell that is part of our immune system.