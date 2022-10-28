Peto’s paradox: Why do whales and elephants very rarely develop cancer?

Cancer incidence in humans GDS Infographics/Flickr

There is no definite cure for cancer to this day. Although there are a wide number of treatment options (such as surgery, immunotherapy, or chemotherapy), survival rates often depend on the type of cancer and how advanced it is when it is diagnosed. Cancer researchers are working to find more effective diagnostic techniques all the time, along with new methods for prevention and treatment of the disease.

In this regard, the realization that there are large animals for whom cancer is not a major cause of mortality —such as blue whales and elephants— has opened a new research window.

What do these animals have to teach us about cancer?

What is Peto's paradox?

Peto’s Paradox is named after epidemiologist Richard Peto, who studied how tumors form in mice. Peto observed that the probability of cancer progression in mice was related to the duration of exposure to a carcinogen. He later considered body mass and wondered why humans both contain 1000 times more cells and live 30 times longer than mice, yet have a similar probability of developing cancer as the tiny mice. How can this be?

We, as individuals, are believed to have more or less the same overall risk of cancer. However, this risk then increases or decreases due to individual gene mutations.

These gene mutations can be influenced by:

Certain health conditions (such as obesity)

Environmental factors (such as exposure to cancer-causing chemicals or radiation)

Lifestyle choices (smoking, drinking, eating a high-fat diet, not doing enough exercise, etc.)

Hereditary genetics (cancer itself is not hereditary but you can inherit a risk of certain gene mutations that can increase your cancer risk).

Gene mutations can also result from random errors in the process of cell division.

Different animals have different cancer rates. For example, According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, almost half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer (with slight variations among breeds).

But there are other mammals that have extremely low cancer rates. Naked mole rats are very interesting for scientists because they appear to be highly cancer resistant. So are some much larger mammals, such as elephants and whales, which have many more cells than naked mole rats or even humans, yet develop cancer at much lower rates.

Accumulated cell damage can lead to cancer. FORCE

Cancer develops due to an accumulation of mutated genes in the cells. Theoretically, if an organism has more cells, it should have a higher chance of accumulating mutations, and eventually developing cancer —especially if it is long-lived, because it would go through more cell division processes in its lifetime.