Phosphine discovery could indicate signs of life on Venus

Three years ago, astronomers announced that they had detected phosphine, a molecule associated with biological activity on Earth, in the clouds of Venus. This unexpected discovery ignited a wave of excitement and debate within the scientific community.

Now, the team behind the find has unveiled new evidence, revealing that phosphine has been detected even deeper in Venus's atmosphere, all the way down to the clouds.

Led by Professor Jane Greaves from the University of Cardiff, the team had been teasing this data collection for a year, highlighting its additional robustness due to using a different instrument. Furthermore, they could track the changes in phosphine over time. Professor Greaves presented their findings at the highly anticipated National Astronomy Meeting 2023.