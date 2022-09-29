Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage
- The company, Charm, captures thousands of tons of carbon by transforming CO2-rich plant waste into bio-oil before storing it geologically through injection wells.
- Businesses like Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe are already paying the company 600 dollars for each tonne of carbon it buries underground.
- IE discusses the questions and concerns regarding how reliable, scalable, and economical this approach will prove.
Somewhere at the edge of Kansas, there's a crew of employees from a San Francisco startup called Charm Industrial working in corn fields, transporting branches and bushes to a diesel-powered semi-trailer. Yet, this is no regular clean-up- the company intends to lock away the carbon stored in these crops for thousands to millions of years by turning them into a sticky tar-like mix of biochar and bio-oil.