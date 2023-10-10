Physicist proposes humans are living in simulated reality

Imagine if we humans were just a part of a simulation in a virtual world. Elon Musk believes that humans don’t actually exist. According to The Guardian, he stated that the odds are billions to one that we are actually living in “base reality,” that is, the physical universe.

Now, Dr. Melvin Vopson, a physicist, is following up on such a theory and investigating a new law of physics to support the idea that our reality might be a computer simulation, according to a statement by the University of Portsmouth.

Human encounters are artificial

This hypothesis proposed that human encounters are artificial, resembling characters in a video game. It belongs to the field of information physics, which sees reality as fundamentally made up of essential units of information.