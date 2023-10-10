Physicist proposes humans are living in simulated reality

Physicist proposes humans are living in simulated realityHis hypothesis proposes that human encounters are artificial, resembling characters in a video game.Shubhangi Dua| Oct 10, 2023 03:09 PM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 03:09 PM ESTscienceAre humans a computer-generated construct living in a simulation?Inga-Av / iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Imagine if we humans were just a part of a simulation in a virtual world. Elon Musk believes that humans don’t actually exist. According to The Guardian, he stated that the odds are billions to one that we are actually living in "base reality," that is, the physical universe.Now, Dr. Melvin Vopson, a physicist, is following up on such a theory and investigating a new law of physics to support the idea that our reality might be a computer simulation, according to a statement by the University of Portsmouth.Human encounters are artificialThis hypothesis proposed that human encounters are artificial, resembling characters in a video game. It belongs to the field of information physics, which sees reality as fundamentally made up of essential units of information. A recently discovered law of physics could help predict genetic mutations In the past, Vopson's studies indicated that information retains mass, and the universe's tiniest building blocks – elementary particles store information about themselves, similar to how humans carry DNA.Vopson’s research in 2022 led him to discover a new law of physics that can predict genetic mutations in organisms, including viruses, and help judge their potential consequences. The statement emphasized that the rule is based on the second law of thermodynamics, which establishes that entropy – a measure of disorder in an isolated system – can only increase or stay the same. At first, the physicist believed that the entropy in information would rise over time; however, closer examination revealed that the evolution of these systems either remains constant or decreases.Thereafter, Vopson established a new concept, suggesting that the law could impact not only genetic research but also other physical systems and environments, including biological, atomic physics, and cosmology, according to the university.Vopson stated: “I knew then that this revelation had far-reaching implications across various scientific disciplines.”What I wanted to do next is put the law to the test and see if it could further support the simulation hypothesis by moving it on from the philosophical realm to mainstream science.”Electrons minimize information entropyAdditionally, the research provided insights into the behavior of electrons in multi-electron atoms. It explains phenomena like Hund's rule, revealing that electrons arrange themselves to minimize their information entropy, shedding light on atomic physics and the stability of chemicals.Vopson further added that the paper also explains the prevalence of symmetry in the universe. “Symmetry principles play an important role with respect to the laws of nature, but until now there has been little explanation as to why that could be. My findings demonstrate that high symmetry corresponds to the lowest information entropy state, potentially explaining nature's inclination towards it,” he added.“This approach, where excess information is removed, resembles the process of a computer deleting or compressing waste code to save storage space and optimize power consumption. And as a result, supports the idea that we’re living in a simulation.”Vopson believes that the second law of infodynamics possibly confirms the notion that information encloses a physical existence comparable to mass and energy.However, empirical research is needed to test the hypothesis. Vopson said, “One possible route would be my experiment devised last year to confirm the fifth state of matter in the universe - and change physics as we know it – using particle-antiparticle collisions."The study was published on October 6 in the journal AIP Advances.Study abstract:The simulation hypothesis is a philosophical theory, in which the entire universe and our objective reality are just simulated constructs. Despite the lack of evidence, this idea is gaining traction in scientific circles as well as in the entertainment industry. Recent scientific developments in the field of information physics, such as the publication of the mass-energy-information equivalence principle, appear to support this possibility. In particular, the 2022 discovery of the second law of information dynamics (infodynamics) facilitates new and interesting research tools at the intersection between physics and information. In this article, we re-examine the second law of infodynamics and its applicability to digital information, genetic information, atomic physics, mathematical symmetries, and cosmology, and we provide scientific evidence that appears to underpin the simulated universe hypothesis. 