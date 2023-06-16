Physicists create contained ball of turbulence in a tank

Turbulence is all around us, but it’s been a mystery to scientists for years. Part of the reason is that you can’t disconnect the phenomenon from its source (a spoon needs to stay in a cup of coffee when creating the effect).

Now, a group of physicists from the University of Chicago has finally engineered a way to create turbulence in a water tank by using a ring of jets to blow loops until an isolated “ball” of turbulence forms and stays.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

“It was a surprise to us,” said physicist Takumi Matsuzawa, the first study author describing the findings.