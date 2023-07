For approximately 3,000 years, generations of green sea turtles have returned to the same seagrass meadows to eat, discovers a recent study published in PNAS on July 17.

The multi-generational nature of sea turtle migrations, as solidified by modern and archaeological data findings, emphasizes the value of preserving North African coastal seagrass meadows for their habitat.

Unearthing old sea turtle bones

When young green sea turtles hatch, they venture into the ocean while their parents embark on a long migration. After years of floating around, the young turtles eventually navigate their way to the same area where their parents went, where they feast on a herbivore's diet of seagrass.