Pics: UAE's Hope makes closest flyby to Mars' moonlet Deimos since Viking mission in 1977

An Arab nation's first interplanetary exploration has become the closest to fly near Mars' moonlet 'Deimos' in almost half a century.

The UAE Space Agency's Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) saw their spacecraft Amal, known as Hope, take the first high-resolution and most-detailed pictures of the far side of Deimos. According to a release, the observations substantiate the theory that Deimos formed along with Mar and has a planetary origin as opposed to being an asteroid caught in the planet's orbit.

"We are unsure of the origins of both Phobos and Deimos," Hessa Al Matroushi, EMM Science Lead, said in a statement. "One long-standing theory is that they are captured asteroids, but there are unresolved questions about their composition.

How exactly they came to be in their current orbits is also an active area of study, and so any new information we can gain on the two moons, especially the more rarely observed Deimos, has the potential to unlock new understanding of Mars’ satellites. Our close observations of Deimos so far point to a planetary origin rather than reflecting the composition of a type D asteroid as has been postulated."