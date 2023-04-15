The world's largest source of neutrons for science research just got a major new upgrade

“The design of the new core of the PIK reactor, developed by Rosatom, is optimal in terms of its consumer characteristics,” said Senior Vice President for Scientific & Technical Activities at TVEL Alexander Ugryumov. “It provides efficient operating modes and satisfies both modern international requirements for nuclear research facilities and requirements in the field of atomic energy use, which is a priority for the functioning of the International Centre for Neutron Research. In addition, long reactor campaigns will help reduce fuel consumption and, accordingly, reduce the operating costs of the reactor,”

The upgraded PIK reactor, which went online in 2021, is a pressurized water reactor that uses light water — that is, water that has less deuterium than occurs naturally on Earth — as a coolant and heavy water — water with higher levels of deuterium isotopes than normal — as a reflector.

Neutron beams that escape during reactions in the reactor are channeled into different research stations for use in different areas of nuclear research from physics to medicine.

Turbulent history for the PIK reactor

The Petersburg Nuclear Physics Institute on a clear day PNPI

The safety of the new fuel powering the reactor is a major part of its importance, as the design for PNPI's PIK reactor was originally produced in the 1970s, with construction continuing throughout the 1980s. In 1986, the reactor complex was about 70% finished when the Chernobyl power plant disaster brought construction to a halt.

After an extensive Societ review and reactor redesign to ensure its safety, work resumed until 1991, when the collapse of the Societ Union further delayed the completion of the facility. Though the reactor's safety was confirmed by international nuclear engineers from the US, Germany, and other nations in 1992, political disruptions kept the facility from being completed. It was only when the facility was rolled into the newly commissioned Kurchatov Institute Research Center (KIRC) that construction was able to begin again, and in February 2011 start-up complex No. 1 was finished and the reactor was finally turned on for the first time, operating at 100 W.