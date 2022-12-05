Pink snow: Here's how this 'cute' phenomenon threatens water supplies in the US

According to High Country News, Jim Elser, an ecologist at the University of Montana and the director of the Flathead Lake Biological Station, and his team have been scanning the snowfields clinging to the lower slopes of Clements Mountain in Montana's Glacier National Park.

In the research, the device was used to measure the snow's albedo, which is a measurement of how much of the sun's rays are reflected back upward. To determine the amount of the red/pink color spectrum, most likely from the snow algae, the scientists also used a second spectroradiometer to assess the pigment.

Watermelon snow pits. Wikimedia Commons

What about the water?

The crew carried out the other steps in their routine, including measuring the snow's water content, gathering bags of snow samples, and extracting a snow core, which revealed two layers of algal blooms, including a prominent rusty band a few inches below the surface.

The kinds of nutrients come from various sources. According to earlier research, phosphorus is found in rocks that have been eroded by glaciers, whereas nitrogen is blown in from agricultural areas' chemical fertilizers and manure. Although both types of nutrients are thought to promote algal growth by researchers, nitrogen is of special importance to them. They think wind patterns may make algal blooms more frequent in the Intermountain Rockies and are interested in discovering more about the dynamics at play.