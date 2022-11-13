Planet-killing asteroids could be coming our way — here's why

2022 AP7 orbits the Sun every five years, and currently crosses Earth’s orbit when Earth is on the other side of the Sun to it. Eventually its movement will sync with Earth’s and it will cross much closer by, but this will be centuries into the future.

We simply don’t know enough about 2022 AP7 to precisely predict the danger it may pose centuries from now. At the same time, we suspect there could be other “planet killers” out there yet to be discovered. But how many? And what’s being done to find them?

What makes a planet killer?

Asteroid 2022 AP7 is the largest potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) found in eight years, with a diameter between 1.1 kilometers (km) and 2.3 kilometers (km). For context, an asteroid with a diameter more than 1 kilometers (km) is enough to trigger a mass extinction event on Earth.

As well as having a diameter greater than 1 kilometers (km), an asteroid also needs to have an orbit that crosses Earth’s to be considered potentially dangerous. In the case of 2022 AP7, any threat is centuries down the track. The important point is it has been detected and can now be tracked. This is the best possible outcome.

It is estimated we’ve already discovered about 95 percent of potentially hazardous asteroids, and that there are fewer than 1,000 of these. The work of Sheppard and colleagues highlights that hunting down the remaining 5 percent – some 50 asteroids – will be a massive effort.

What constitutes a near miss?

NASA closely tracks all known objects in the Solar System. But every now and again an object will catch us off guard.

In 2021, we had a close call with an asteroid called 2021 UA1. It came only a few thousand kilometers from Earth, over the Antarctic. In cosmic terms, this is uncomfortably close. However, 2021 UA1 was only two meters across, and therefore posed no substantial risk.