'Planetary geoarchaeology' might be the next big scientific field

As a new space race heats up, researchers from the Kansas Geological Survey have introduced a new scientific subfield, "planetary geoarchaeology,” with the aim of protecting humanity’s space heritage.

This emerging discipline would investigate how both natural and cultural processes on celestial bodies like the moon, Mars, and throughout the solar system might be influencing, preserving, or erasing the material evidence of space exploration.

Justin Holcomb, a postdoctoral researcher at the Kansas Geological Survey (KGS), emphasized the urgency of safeguarding the material remnants from the mid-20th-century space race, which were previously considered relatively secure. However, the material currently existing on the moon faces increasing risks of destruction due to the ongoing space exploration era.