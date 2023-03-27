Planetary parade on March 28: Five planets to dazzle the night sky

Furthermore, the planets will be within 50 degrees of each other, allowing them to be seen close together in a small patch of sky, which makes it a rare occurrence.

Look up at the western horizon

All of the planets will be visible as shining dots in the night sky and will be easy to locate. The moon will appear as a lovely, waning crescent. Simply look at the western horizon after sunset with your own eyes, provided a clear sky and low light pollution.

Venus, the evening star, is the brightest and easiest to spot. Uranus is visible close to Venus. Jupiter and Mercury will be visible just above the horizon in the constellation Pisces. At the same time, Mars will be on top of Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and the moon.

The best time to go outside is soon after sunset, as Jupiter and Mercury will disappear fairly quickly (likely after 45 mins of sundown). Meanwhile, Venus and Uranus will be visible three hours after sunset, while Mars will be visible until after midnight.