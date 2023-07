Our planet initially accreted from hot and dry materials, suggesting that the crucial ingredient for the evolution of life—water—arrived later in Earth's history, according to a study published in Science Advances on July 5.

The research holds significance for our understanding of planet formation — a realm that continues to spark vigorous scientific debate. Moreover, it provides valuable insights into the building blocks of other terrestrial planets, such as Mercury and Venus, which are also believed to have originated from similarly dry materials.

How do scientists use lava to understand Earth's structure?

Although humans cannot physically venture into the depths of our planet, rocks from deep within the Earth can reach the surface naturally in the form of volcanic lavas.