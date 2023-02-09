Plant-based salmon fillet looks, cooks, and tastes like the real thing

What is New School Foods' plant-based salmon?

The plant-based salmon from New School Foods looks strikingly similar to the real thing, both raw and cooked, and provides the same amount of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, according to the company's website.

Christopher Bryson, CEO of New School Foods, told TechCrunch that while looking for research to invest in, he discovered that there was not much technology addressing whole cuts of proteins and very little focus on seafood.

Bryson noticed that high-moisture extrusion was frequently employed in other plant-based meat alternatives. He discovered that the high heat was pre-cooking the food, which didn't produce the texture and muscle fiber he was searching for.

"So we decided to create a new technology that didn't rely on high-moisture extrusion and was better suited for whole cuts," he said.

New School Foods ended up developing a unique muscle fiber and scaffolding platform. This enables the manufacture of whole-cut meat substitutes with the same colors, aromas, lipids, textures, and mouthfeel of traditional fish. Naturally, the specifics of the technology were not revealed.

The familiar look and feel of New School Foods' plant-based salmon boil down to its entirely cold-based process, making it stand out from many other plant-based meat providers.