The Last of Us? 61-year-old infected with 'world first' plant fungus infection

Doctors who treated the patient shared the case files with the World Health Organization (WHO), where the news probably broke. According to a Daily Mail report, the researchers claimed there had never been any proof that a specific fungus could infect people. The patient received two courses of antifungal medication for two months, and the pus was sent to a WHO-collaborating facility in northern India for testing. The researchers noted that only a few of the millions of fungi today could infect people and animals.

The medics who treated the man said his case "raises serious questions" about the ability of plant pathogens to cause disease in healthy humans and animals. Professor Elaine Bignell of the MRC Centre for Medical Mycology said that the patient might have a genetic immune deficiency that was not known before. She further explained that the man in the Kolkata case "may have been exposed to an incredibly high number of spores somehow" due to his experimental or botanical situation.

Prof Bignell stressed that there was no cause for alarm but added: "It's a new kid on the block, and we don't know much about it."

The WHO has listed 19 fungi that could threaten public health, and there has been a "significant" increase in fungal infections during the COVID pandemic.