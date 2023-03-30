Plants create 'pop' records in the studio when dehydrated or stems torn

Are plants making beats?

"Plants interact with insects and other animals all the time, and many of these organisms use sound for communication, so it would be very suboptimal for plants to not use sound at all," said senior author Lilach Hadany in a press release, an evolutionary biologist and theoretician at Tel Aviv University.

The researchers recorded healthy and stressed tomato and tobacco plants using microphones, first in a soundproofed acoustic laboratory and later in a noisier greenhouse setting.

They used two techniques to stress the plants: chopping their stems and depriving them of water. After being recorded, the researchers taught a machine-learning algorithm to distinguish between healthy, thirsty, and cut plants.

The team discovered that stressed plants produce more noise than non-stressed plants. The noises resembled pops or clicks, with a single stressed plant producing between 30 and 50 of these clicks each hour at what seemed to be random intervals. Unstressed plants made much fewer sounds.

"When tomatoes are not stressed at all, they are very quiet," said Hadany.

The machine-learning algorithm could distinguish between dehydration and cutting-related stress accurately, as well as between sounds coming from tobacco or tomato plants.

A cactus in a recording session Itzhak Khait

"We found that many plants—corn, wheat, grape, and cactus plants, for example—emit sounds when they are stressed," she added.