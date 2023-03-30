Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Plants create 'pop' records in the studio when dehydrated or stems torn

This is the first evidence that stressed plants emit airborne sounds that can be detected over a meter away.
Sade Agard
| Mar 30, 2023 10:00 AM EST
Created: Mar 30, 2023 10:00 AM EST
science
This is a photo of three tomato plants whose sounds are being recorded in a greenhouse.
This is a photo of three tomato plants whose sounds are being recorded in a greenhouse.

Ohad Lewin-Epstein 

What does a plant stressed from dehydration or severed stems sound like? A bit like bubble wrap being popped, according to new research published in Cell on March 30.

Although ultrasonic vibrations from plants have previously been observed, this is the first evidence that they are airborne. While the frequency is too high for humans to detect, being airborne makes them that much more relevant for nearby species (that might be listening!).

Are plants making beats?

"Plants interact with insects and other animals all the time, and many of these organisms use sound for communication, so it would be very suboptimal for plants to not use sound at all," said senior author Lilach Hadany in a press release, an evolutionary biologist and theoretician at Tel Aviv University.

The researchers recorded healthy and stressed tomato and tobacco plants using microphones, first in a soundproofed acoustic laboratory and later in a noisier greenhouse setting.

They used two techniques to stress the plants: chopping their stems and depriving them of water. After being recorded, the researchers taught a machine-learning algorithm to distinguish between healthy, thirsty, and cut plants.

The team discovered that stressed plants produce more noise than non-stressed plants. The noises resembled pops or clicks, with a single stressed plant producing between 30 and 50 of these clicks each hour at what seemed to be random intervals. Unstressed plants made much fewer sounds. 

"When tomatoes are not stressed at all, they are very quiet," said Hadany.

The machine-learning algorithm could distinguish between dehydration and cutting-related stress accurately, as well as between sounds coming from tobacco or tomato plants.

Plants create 'pop' records in the studio when dehydrated or stems torn
A cactus in a recording session

Itzhak Khait 

"We found that many plants—corn, wheat, grape, and cactus plants, for example—emit sounds when they are stressed," she added.

Most Popular

Why are plants making noises?

The precise cause of these noises is unknown. Still, the researchers hypothesize that cavitation—the production and bursting of air bubbles in the plant's vascular system—might be to blame.

Although it is uncertain if the plants are making these noises to communicate with other living things, the researchers argue that their existence has significant ecological and evolutionary ramifications. "It's possible that other organisms could have evolved to hear and respond to these sounds," explained Hadany.

"For example, a moth that intends to lay eggs on a plant or an animal that intends to eat a plant could use the sounds to help guide their decision."

What if other plants are listening too? "If other plants have information about stress before it actually occurs, they could prepare," said Hadany.

The team explained how plant sounds in agricultural irrigation systems may be utilized to monitor crop hydration levels and facilitate more effective water distribution.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/jpeg/g80m76mFbrDlchgq5XxeHcB6Ku2u1MXT0kVL2SkB.jpg
How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/yrwQlqpV6N/untitled-1-16.jpg
Up, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missions
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2PrpqrPih0PeZBOXQ3SwNKgK67zGMWZix0Mp72zW.jpg
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/26/image/png/2muGBhdpLHKNGuE57pCWvo0PJGj2EtTvg8RZDcoq.png
These next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/aQKeP0cbCAxGEllJojcHsEh1iwNTkXAIyIALFkUA.jpg
Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/11/image/jpeg/p4di4qigNr87mUFFCx2oMalauVBGVf2QGHS9oGru.jpg
Explainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/PrO3KdPAOq/orion-2.jpg
The first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis software
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/png/VA2tQW7dkEYHvJDSCgAXmwfkPyE0hNxXvQrTEArg.png
Google Bard AI: A Comprehensive Guide on Google's New Chatbot
More Stories
science
premiumHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
Paul Ratner| 8/24/2022
science
premiumNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
Chris Young| 1/27/2023
science
premiumThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years later
Matthew S. Williams| 9/13/2022