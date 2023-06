Plants date back some 470 million years. Plants come in various patterns, such as leaf arrangement, branching patterns, and floral symmetry, but one has baffled scientists the most.

Fibonacci spirals are a specific type of spiral pattern that occurs in nature, especially in plants. They are named after the Italian mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci, who introduced the Fibonacci sequence in the 13th century.

Scientists have long believed that Fibonacci spirals are an ancient and highly conserved feature in plants. But, a new study challenges this belief by examining the spirals in the leaves and reproductive structures of a 407-million-year-old fossilized plant.

The team of researchers was led by first author Holly-Anne Turner, a Paleontology Ph.D. student at University College Cork (UCC), who started this research when she was an undergraduate student at the University of Edinburgh.