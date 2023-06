Photosynthesis is the fundamental process responsible for converting light energy from the sun into chemical energy in the form of organic compounds. It is the process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria utilize pigments, such as chlorophyll, to capture sunlight and convert it into glucose and oxygen through complex chemical reactions.

This process is crucial for sustaining life on Earth, as it provides the primary energy source for most ecosystems and is responsible for producing the oxygen we breathe.

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have now proved that a single photon, or particle of light, can start the process of photosynthesis.