Professor uses plasma rays to cool onboard electronics for US Air Force

Researchers at the University of Virginia have figured out a way to cool down high-end electronics in military aircraft using plasma rays. The team led by Patrick Hopkins, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the university is turning science fiction into reality with its work, a press release said.

With increasing advancements in technology, military equipment is also studded with high-end electronics. Navies around the world are using water in their cooling systems while dense air helps cool the equipment rapidly on Earth.

For the Air Force, however, this has been a challenge due to the thin air it operates in. The upper layers of the atmosphere do not have a lot of air to facilitate cooling and aircraft cannot carry the extra weight of coolants onboard. Hopkins' team has found a lightweight and practical solution to the problem and that is the use of plasma.