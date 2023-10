Microplastic pollution has become a global concern due to its presence in various ecosystems. These particles (< 5mm in size) are generated from the degradation of plastic items and can be found in oceans, rivers, soil, and even in the bodies of animals and humans.

Despite extensive research on microplastics in terrestrial and aquatic environments, their presence in high-altitude clouds and their potential influence on cloud formation and climate change remained poorly understood.

Now, researchers from Japan led by Yize Wang and Hiroshi Okochi from Waseda University have found microplastics in cloud water samples collected from high-altitude mountain regions in Japan.