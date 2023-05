Microplastics may be tiny, but they pose a huge risk to health and the environment.

We can’t see them, but they are present everywhere. In our meat, milk, and according to some studies, even in our bloodstream and brain. Ranging from 1µm to 5mm, microplastics can adsorb, transport, and release contaminants that are detrimental to our environment and ecosystem.

It has been estimated that only 9% of the plastic produced worldwide is recycled. In order to recycle plastics, facilities separate the plastic by type and then break down and granulate them. The end result is then pelletized for re-processing.

A new study conducted by researchers in Scotland has pointed out that this process of breaking down the plastic may be responsible for increasing the microplastic concentration in the washing water, which is often later released into the city water systems or the environment.