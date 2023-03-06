Plasticosis: New disease caused by plastic found in seabirds

"While these birds can look healthy on the outside, they're not doing well on the inside," said Dr. Alex Bond, who co-authored the study and is the Principal Curator and Curator in Charge of Birds at the Museum.

"This study is the first time that stomach tissue has been investigated in this way and shows that plastic consumption can cause serious damage to these birds' digestive system," Bond added.

It could be hazardous for humans one day

Even though plasticosis has only been identified in one species to date, the extent of plastic pollution suggests it may be considerably more common. It might even be affecting people's health.

Plasticosis causes significant changes in the stomachs of birds suffering from it. Natural History Museum

Published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, the study reveals that plasticosis affects the physical structure of the proventriculus. As plastic exposure increases, the tissue becomes gradually more swollen until it begins to break down. When a bodily part is continually inflamed, there is an excessive amount of scarring that inhibits the lesion from healing naturally, which results in several disorders.

"The tubular glands, which secrete digestive compounds, are perhaps the best example of the impact of plasticosis," Bond said. "When plastic is consumed, these glands get gradually more stunted until they eventually lose their tissue structure entirely at the highest levels of exposure."