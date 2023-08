In 2026, the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO), an exoplanet-hunting mission that will investigate over 245,000 stars to look for planets similar to Earth. The mission is expected to find tens of thousands of potentially habitable planets.

This is according to a report by Universe Today.

The news outlet spoke to Filip Matuszewski, a Ph.D. candidate with the Grenoble Planetary and Astrophysics Institute (IPAG) at the Université Grenoble Alpes, who led a study as part of his thesis, seeking to highlight how many exoplanets PLATO could detect. To achieve this task, Matuszewski and his team developed a tool named the Planet Yield for PLATO Estimator (PYPE).