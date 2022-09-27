New pneumonia-fighting microbots could be the end of the road for the disease

By contrast, untreated mice all died three days after becoming ill.

You can view the complete study in the journal Nature Materials.

The new tiny robots are made from algae

The tiny robots were built using algae cells with special antibiotic-filled nanoparticles grafted to their surfaces. Because they are so small, the microrobots could "swim" about and administer medications directly to more lung germs because of the algae's mobility.

Colored SEM image of a pneumonia-fighting microrobot made of an algae cell. Fangyu Zhang and Zhengxing Li

Each nanoparticle consists of biodegradable polymer spheres with neutrophil cell membranes. For the uninitiated, neutrophils are a type of white blood cell.

These cell membranes are unique in that inflammatory chemicals are produced by bacteria and the body's immune system. The new microrobots can also do this, which enhances their ability to battle lung infection by lowering damaging inflammation.

Joseph Wang and Liangfang Zhang, professors of nanoengineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, collaborated on the project. Wang is a global expert in the study of micro- and nanorobotics, and Zhang is a worldwide expert in creating nanoparticles that resemble living cells to treat illnesses and infections.

Together, they have created miniature drug-delivery robots that can safely treat bacterial infections in the blood and stomach of living animals. The most recent aspect of their work involves treating bacterial lung infections.

“Our goal is to do targeted drug delivery into more challenging parts of the body, like the lungs. And we want to do it in a way that is safe, easy, biocompatible and long lasting,” said Zhang. “That is what we’ve demonstrated in this work,” he added.

The robots proved to be very effective in mice

The scientists then treated mice infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This bacteria causes severe pneumonia that can prove fatal in some cases.

Some forms of pneumonia can prove fatal. VioletaStoimenova/iStock

This type of pneumonia frequently affects patients receiving mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit.

The researchers delivered the microrobots to their lungs through a catheter placed in the mice's windpipe. After one week, the infections were entirely under control. Mice not given the microrobot treatment died after three days, while every mouse treated with them lived for more than 30 days.